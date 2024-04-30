Here's Why 'FBI' Episodes Are Not New Tonight, April 30: CBS' Delay Decision Explained

We have some unfortunate news for fans of FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted.

CBS will not be airing new episodes of any of the shows tonight (April 30) and repeats will be shown instead.

The three shows kicked off their current seasons back on February 13 and they’re all getting shortened orders this year because of the recent Hollywood strikes.

So, why aren’t we getting episode 11 of each season tonight?

Sources confirmed to OnTheFlix that new episodes will resume on May 7, which makes sense when you look at the finale schedule for CBS.

All of the FBI shows are getting 13-episode seasons and each show has three episodes remaining in the seasons. CBS already announced that the finales will air on May 21, so the network needed to air reruns for one week to fill in the gap.

For all three shows, you can expect episode 11 on May 7, episode 12 on May 14, and episode 13 on May 21!

