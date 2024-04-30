'It Ends With Us' First Look Photos: See Blake Lively & Justin Baldoni as Lily & Ryle

We have a first look at the upcoming film It Ends with Us, starring Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni!

The film is adapted from the Colleen Hoover book by the same name, and will hit theaters on August 9, 2024. Justin also directed the film.

The film tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business. A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. When Lily’s first love, Atlas Corrigan (Brandon Sklenar), suddenly reenters her life, her relationship with Ryle is upended, and Lily realizes she must learn to rely on her own strength to make an impossible choice for her future.

Blake told People about her character, “Lily resonated with an enormous amount of people, as the success of the book made clear. Stepping into a character who’s had such a meaningful impact is an honor to take on.”

She continued, “I loved Lily. And I hope that love is felt by those who care about her like I do, and also those who are getting to know her for the first time in this film.”

Justin said about his character, “In some way, playing Ryle was actually very healing to me as Justin. There was parts of me as Justin that I thought that I had maybe worked on and healed that I realized I hadn’t. Getting to know this character and his depth and his love and his joy and his darkness, I was actually able to work on those parts of myself.”

The cast also inculdes Jenny Slate as Ryle’s sister, Hasan Minhaj as Allysa’s husband, and Amy Morton as Lily’s mom.

