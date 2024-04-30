Top Stories
Apr 30, 2024
By JJ Staff

Jennifer Connelly & Joel Edgerton Premiere 'Dark Matter' Ahead of Apple TV+ Debut Date!

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly pose for photos together at the premiere of their new Apple TV+ series Dark Matter held at the Hammer Museum on Monday (April 29) in Los Angeles.

Also on the red carpet were their co-stars Oakes Fegley, Dayo Okeniyi, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, and Amanda Brugel.

Here’s the show’s synopsis: Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

The show debuts on May 8, 2024.

And if you’re a fan of a different Jennifer Connelly TV series, you’re in luck!

