Justin Timberlake's Floating Stage Revealed in First 'Forget Tomorrow Tour' Photos

The first photos from Justin Timberlake‘s brand new tour are here and we’re getting a glimpse at the incredible floating stage!

The Grammy-winning singer launched the Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Monday night (April 29) at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Justin performs 29 songs across a two-hour show and he’ll be performing more than 70 shows in over 50 cities through the end of the year.

The set list included “My Love”, “Cry Me a River”, “Suit & Tie”, “Rock Your Body”, “SexyBack” and more including the live debuts of “Technicolor”, “Infinity Sex”, “Imagination”, “Drown”, “My Favorite Drug”, “F****n’ Up the Disco”, “Play”, and “Flame” off of Everything I Thought It Was. Make sure to check out the full set list!

Justin floated over the audience on a stage made of an LED screen of tiny mirrors. The screen tilted in multiple angles allowing JT to lean towards the crowd!

