Top Stories
Studio Rep Responds to Report That Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is 8 Hours Late to Film

Studio Rep Responds to Report That Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is 8 Hours Late to Film

Chris Hemsworth Blames Himself for This Movie's Reception

Chris Hemsworth Blames Himself for This Movie's Reception

Amy Schumer Addresses Israel &amp; Palestine, How She Really Feels About Gaza &amp; Netanyahu

Amy Schumer Addresses Israel & Palestine, How She Really Feels About Gaza & Netanyahu

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More &amp; Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 2:08 pm
By JJ Staff

Justin Timberlake's Floating Stage Revealed in First 'Forget Tomorrow Tour' Photos

Justin Timberlake's Floating Stage Revealed in First 'Forget Tomorrow Tour' Photos

The first photos from Justin Timberlake‘s brand new tour are here and we’re getting a glimpse at the incredible floating stage!

The Grammy-winning singer launched the Forget Tomorrow World Tour on Monday night (April 29) at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada.

Justin performs 29 songs across a two-hour show and he’ll be performing more than 70 shows in over 50 cities through the end of the year.

The set list included “My Love”, “Cry Me a River”, “Suit & Tie”, “Rock Your Body”, “SexyBack” and more including the live debuts of “Technicolor”, “Infinity Sex”, “Imagination”, “Drown”, “My Favorite Drug”, “F****n’ Up the Disco”, “Play”, and “Flame” off of Everything I Thought It Was. Make sure to check out the full set list!

Justin floated over the audience on a stage made of an LED screen of tiny mirrors. The screen tilted in multiple angles allowing JT to lean towards the crowd!

Check out photos from the show in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
justin timberlake tour photos 01
justin timberlake tour photos 02
justin timberlake tour photos 03
justin timberlake tour photos 04
justin timberlake tour photos 05

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Justin Timberlake, Music