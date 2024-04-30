Justin Timberlake's Kids Attend His Opening Night Concert, Jessica Biel Proudly Posts Rare Photos!
Justin Timberlake had the support of his family at the opening night concert on the Forget Tomorrow World Tour.
The 43-year-old singer was joined by his wife Jessica Biel and their two kids – Silas, 9, and Phineas, 3.
Jessica proudly shared some photos of her and the kids hanging out backstage and wearing clothes from the merchandise booth.
“It’s a family affair y’all,” she captioned the post. Justin commented on the post with three heart-eyes emojis.
Jessica‘s 7th Heaven co-star Beverley Mitchell commented, “Love this and love all of you! Soooo much!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
