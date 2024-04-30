Justin Timberlake's Set List for 2024 Forget Tomorrow Tour Revealed After First Show

Justin Timberlake has officially kicked off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and the setlist is filled with so many incredible hit songs.

The tour kicked off on Monday night (April 29) at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada and Justin will be traveling around the world for the rest of the year.

New rumors have stated an NSYNC reunion tour is possibly in the works, but it’ll have to wait until 2025 as Justin is fully booked for the rest of the year.

Justin‘s tour is promoting his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, which was released on March 15.

Head inside to check out the set list…

Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…

**This set list is representative of previous shows on the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.

1. No Angels

2. LoveStoned

3. Like I Love You

4. My Love

5. Technicolor

6. Sanctified

7. Infinity Sex

8. FutureSex/LoveSound

9. Imagination

10. Drown

11. Cry Me a River

12. Let the Groove Get In

13. My Favorite Drug

14. Senorita

15. Summer Love

16. F–kin’ Up the Disco

17. Play

18. Suit & Tie

19. Flame

20. Say Something

21. Pusher Love Girl

22. Until the End of Time

23. Selfish

24. What Goes Around… Comes Around

25. Can’t Stop the Feeling

26. Good Times

27. Rock Your Body

28. SexyBack

29. Mirrors

Get your tickets now on Ticketmaster or resale seats on Stubhub.

Check out the set lists for more artists on tour right now!

Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.