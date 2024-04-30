Justin Timberlake's Set List for 2024 Forget Tomorrow Tour Revealed After First Show
Justin Timberlake has officially kicked off his Forget Tomorrow World Tour and the setlist is filled with so many incredible hit songs.
The tour kicked off on Monday night (April 29) at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada and Justin will be traveling around the world for the rest of the year.
New rumors have stated an NSYNC reunion tour is possibly in the works, but it’ll have to wait until 2025 as Justin is fully booked for the rest of the year.
Justin‘s tour is promoting his sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was, which was released on March 15.
Head inside to check out the set list…
Keep scrolling to check out the full set list…
**This set list is representative of previous shows on the tour and might not be completely accurate for every show.
1. No Angels
2. LoveStoned
3. Like I Love You
4. My Love
5. Technicolor
6. Sanctified
7. Infinity Sex
8. FutureSex/LoveSound
9. Imagination
10. Drown
11. Cry Me a River
12. Let the Groove Get In
13. My Favorite Drug
14. Senorita
15. Summer Love
16. F–kin’ Up the Disco
17. Play
18. Suit & Tie
19. Flame
20. Say Something
21. Pusher Love Girl
22. Until the End of Time
23. Selfish
24. What Goes Around… Comes Around
25. Can’t Stop the Feeling
26. Good Times
27. Rock Your Body
28. SexyBack
29. Mirrors
Get your tickets now on Ticketmaster or resale seats on Stubhub.
Check out the set lists for more artists on tour right now!
Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.