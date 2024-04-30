Kacey Musgraves' Set List for 2024 Deeper Well Tour Revealed After First Show
Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road, and the set list for her show looks so good!
The 35-year-old Deeper Well singer-songwriter officially kicked off her Deeper Well Tour at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland.
The world tour will hit countries including Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and United Kingdom before heading to North America in September, beginning in Pennsylvania. The tour will wrap up in December in Nashville, Tenn.
One thing that fans have noticed: Kacey doesn’t perform any songs from her albums Pageant Material and star-crossed!
See the full set list from opening night…
2024 Deeper Well World Tour Set List
1. Cardinal
2. Moving Out
3. Deeper Well
4. Sway
5. Too Good to Be True
6. Butterflies
7. Giver / Taker
8. Lonely Weekend
9. Lonely Millionaire
10. Follow Your Arrow
11. The Architect
12. Heaven Is
13. Jade Green
14. Rainbow
15. Golden Hour
16. Anime Eyes
17. I Remember Everything (Zach Bryan cover)
18. High Horse
19. Merry Go ‘Round
20. Slow Burn
21. Three Little Birds (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)
22. easier said
