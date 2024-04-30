Kacey Musgraves' Set List for 2024 Deeper Well Tour Revealed After First Show

Kacey Musgraves is hitting the road, and the set list for her show looks so good!

The 35-year-old Deeper Well singer-songwriter officially kicked off her Deeper Well Tour at the 3Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland.

The world tour will hit countries including Netherlands, Belgium, Germany and United Kingdom before heading to North America in September, beginning in Pennsylvania. The tour will wrap up in December in Nashville, Tenn.

One thing that fans have noticed: Kacey doesn’t perform any songs from her albums Pageant Material and star-crossed!

See the full set list from opening night…

2024 Deeper Well World Tour Set List

1. Cardinal

2. Moving Out

3. Deeper Well

4. Sway

5. Too Good to Be True

6. Butterflies

7. Giver / Taker

8. Lonely Weekend

9. Lonely Millionaire

10. Follow Your Arrow

11. The Architect

12. Heaven Is

13. Jade Green

14. Rainbow

15. Golden Hour

16. Anime Eyes

17. I Remember Everything (Zach Bryan cover)

18. High Horse

19. Merry Go ‘Round

20. Slow Burn

21. Three Little Birds (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

22. easier said

