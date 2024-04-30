Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr Split, Source Explains Why

We have a new update on Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr‘s relationship.

The 43-year-old reality star and the 31-year-old NFL player have reportedly split up after several months of dating.

Kim and Odell were rumored to be dating at the beginning of this year, and were seen out in Las Vegas during Super Bowl weekend, seemingly confirming their romance.

Prior to that, they had been rumored to be together since the summer of 2023.

Now, a source is revealing they are broken up and the reason why their romance ended.

“It’s over and just fizzled out,” the source shared with People.

“There wasn’t a ton of PDA like some of the other couples, but there was a lot of touching, and they were right near each other the entire time,” they added. “They were careful about not being too all over each other, but there was lots of chemistry, and they left together.”

Earlier this year, Kim and Odell were seen out together while heading to an Oscars after party, and weeks after that, they were rumored to have split up.

This week, Kim was seen rocking blonde hair once again while attending an awards show.

