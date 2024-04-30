Top Stories
Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 9:04 am
By JJ Staff

King Charles Returns to Royal Engagements in First Official Appearance Since Cancer Treatments

King Charles Returns to Royal Engagements in First Official Appearance Since Cancer Treatments

King Charles has officially returned to royal engagements after his cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre to speak with staff and patients on Tuesday (April 30) in London, England. They reportedly spent about an hour speaking about the importance of early cancer detection.

This marks his first return to duties since February 5, when he announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Palace has never shared what kind of cancer the King is battling, apart from sharing that it’s not prostate cancer.

King Charles‘ daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, also just recently revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Browse through the gallery to see all of the photos of King Charles at his first royal engagement since his cancer news earlier this year…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: King Charles, Queen Camilla, Queen Consort Camilla