King Charles Returns to Royal Engagements in First Official Appearance Since Cancer Treatments

King Charles has officially returned to royal engagements after his cancer diagnosis.

The 75-year-old monarch and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, visited the University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre to speak with staff and patients on Tuesday (April 30) in London, England. They reportedly spent about an hour speaking about the importance of early cancer detection.

This marks his first return to duties since February 5, when he announced he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The Palace has never shared what kind of cancer the King is battling, apart from sharing that it’s not prostate cancer.

King Charles‘ daughter-in-law, Princess Catherine, also just recently revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer.

