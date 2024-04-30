Top Stories
Kim Kardashian &amp; Odell Beckham Jr Split, Source Explains Why

Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr Split, Source Explains Why

Barbra Streisand Addresses Her Comment to Melissa McCarthy Amid Massive Backlash, Melissa Responds Too

Barbra Streisand Addresses Her Comment to Melissa McCarthy Amid Massive Backlash, Melissa Responds Too

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

CBS Cancels 3 TV Shows, Renews 15 More in 2024 &amp; Reveals 3 Are Ending

CBS Cancels 3 TV Shows, Renews 15 More in 2024 & Reveals 3 Are Ending

Apr 30, 2024 at 9:15 pm
By JJ Staff

Lewis Hamilton Launches New Whatsapp Mercedes F1 Emoji In NYC Alongside Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton Launches New Whatsapp Mercedes F1 Emoji In NYC Alongside Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton hits up the Empire State Building to celebrate the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 and WhatsApp partnership on Tuesday (April 30 in New York City.

The 39-year-old Formula 1 driver was joined by Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff as they helped launch the new Mercedes car emoji for Whatsapp.

In addition, Lewis hit the streets of NYC in his F1 racecar for a speed demo on Fifth Avenue.

“That was epic! It has always been a dream of mine to drive an F1 car down Fifth Avenue in New York City. Seeing the crowds and everyone’s excitement was awesome. To do something like this, when you think about the incredible history of this city, is incredible,” Lewis said after the demo.

”I want to say a huge thank you to WhatsApp and the Empire State Building for making it possible,” he added. “I use WhatsApp to communicate with all my family and friends, staying in touch when we’re travelling the world. To collaborate with them on a day like this is something I’ll never forget.”

The night before, they celebrated the launch of the emoji and the lighting of the Empire State Building Whatsapp green at a viewing party at Virgin Hotels, where Lewis also met up with singer Rauw Alejandro.

If you missed it, Lewis will be leaving the Mercedes F1 team after this year.

Later this week, Lewis will be headed to Miami, Fla., for the next Formula 1 race weekend, which begins with the first practice session on Friday (May 3).

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Lewis Hamilton celebrating the Mercedes x Whatsapp partnership in NYC…
Just Jared on Facebook
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 01
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 02
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 03
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 04
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 05
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 06
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 07
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 08
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 09
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 10
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 11
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 12
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 13
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 14
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 15
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 16
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 17
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 18
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 19
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 20
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 21
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 22
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 23
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 24
lewis hamilton unveils mercedes f1 partnership with whatsapp alongside toto wolff 25

Photos: Getty
Posted to: F1, formula 1, Lewis Hamilton, Rauw Alejandro, Toto Wolff