Lewis Hamilton Launches New Whatsapp Mercedes F1 Emoji In NYC Alongside Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton hits up the Empire State Building to celebrate the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 and WhatsApp partnership on Tuesday (April 30 in New York City.

The 39-year-old Formula 1 driver was joined by Mercedes team principal and CEO Toto Wolff as they helped launch the new Mercedes car emoji for Whatsapp.

In addition, Lewis hit the streets of NYC in his F1 racecar for a speed demo on Fifth Avenue.

“That was epic! It has always been a dream of mine to drive an F1 car down Fifth Avenue in New York City. Seeing the crowds and everyone’s excitement was awesome. To do something like this, when you think about the incredible history of this city, is incredible,” Lewis said after the demo.

”I want to say a huge thank you to WhatsApp and the Empire State Building for making it possible,” he added. “I use WhatsApp to communicate with all my family and friends, staying in touch when we’re travelling the world. To collaborate with them on a day like this is something I’ll never forget.”

The night before, they celebrated the launch of the emoji and the lighting of the Empire State Building Whatsapp green at a viewing party at Virgin Hotels, where Lewis also met up with singer Rauw Alejandro.

If you missed it, Lewis will be leaving the Mercedes F1 team after this year.

Later this week, Lewis will be headed to Miami, Fla., for the next Formula 1 race weekend, which begins with the first practice session on Friday (May 3).

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Lewis Hamilton celebrating the Mercedes x Whatsapp partnership in NYC…