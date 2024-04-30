Top Stories
Apr 30, 2024 at 1:29 am
By JJ Staff

Lili Reinhart & Boyfriend Jack Martin Make Rare Appearance Together at 'Turtles All the Way Down' Screening

Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin aren’t seen together that often, but they made a rare public appearance while attending a screening over the weekend!

The cute couple posed for a photo while attending an advanced screening of the MAX film Turtles All The Way Down on Saturday (April 27) at the London Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif.

Lili and Jack joined other special guests including Kirsten Dunst and Bailee Madison.

Turtles cast members Isabela Merced, Felix Mallard, Cree, and Maliq Johnson, director Hannah Marks, and best-selling author and executive producer John Green were also in attendance!

The movie, based on Green‘s book, tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes. It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying… trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis, her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.

Turtles All The Way Down premieres on MAX on May 2. Watch the trailer now!
Photos: Getty, Eric Charbonneau
