Look Inside Ralph Lauren's NYC Fashion Show with Jessica Chastain, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Stars!

The Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection fashion show was attended by so many stars!

Jessica Chastain, Glenn Close, and Jodie Turner-Smith were just some of the celebs who stepped out for the intimate event on Monday night (April 29) in New York City.

The designer presented the collection in his private design studio and then everyone celebrated at the iconic Polo Bar after the show.

“The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence,” Ralph Lauren said in a statement. “She dresses for herself. Her style is personal and bold. She’ll throw a hand-tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in quiet sophistication not defined by time or trends. My Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality — a style that is forever.”

Jessica Chastain

Hannah Einbinder

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Kerry Washington

Nnamdi Asomugha

Jodie Turner-Smith

Anok Yai

Glenn Close

Derek Blasberg

Morgan Stewart

Ivy Getty

Amelie Zilber

Kelsey Merritt

Tina Kunakey

