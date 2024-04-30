Top Stories
Barbra Streisand Addresses Her Comment to Melissa McCarthy Amid Massive Backlash, Melissa Responds Too

Barbra Streisand Addresses Her Comment to Melissa McCarthy Amid Massive Backlash, Melissa Responds Too

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

CBS Cancels 3 TV Shows, Renews 15 More in 2024 &amp; Reveals 3 Are Ending

CBS Cancels 3 TV Shows, Renews 15 More in 2024 & Reveals 3 Are Ending

Studio Rep Responds to Report That Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is 8 Hours Late to Film

Studio Rep Responds to Report That Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is 8 Hours Late to Film

Apr 30, 2024 at 8:15 pm
By JJ Staff

Look Inside Ralph Lauren's NYC Fashion Show with Jessica Chastain, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Stars!

Look Inside Ralph Lauren's NYC Fashion Show with Jessica Chastain, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Stars!

The Ralph Lauren Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection fashion show was attended by so many stars!

Jessica Chastain, Glenn Close, and Jodie Turner-Smith were just some of the celebs who stepped out for the intimate event on Monday night (April 29) in New York City.

The designer presented the collection in his private design studio and then everyone celebrated at the iconic Polo Bar after the show.

“The woman I design for has a beauty that comes from an inner confidence,” Ralph Lauren said in a statement. “She dresses for herself. Her style is personal and bold. She’ll throw a hand-tailored jacket over a glamorous evening dress. She believes in quiet sophistication not defined by time or trends. My Fall/Holiday 2024 Collection is inspired by that woman, her sense of timelessness, her individuality — a style that is forever.”

Head inside to see all of the celebs who attended…

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended…

Jessica Chastain at the Ralph Lauren show

Jessica Chastain

Hannah Einbinder at the Ralph Lauren show

Hannah Einbinder

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall at the Ralph Lauren show

Morgan Spector and Rebecca Hall

Kerry Washington at the Ralph Lauren show

Kerry Washington

Nnamdi Asomugha at the Ralph Lauren show

Nnamdi Asomugha

Jodie Turner-Smith at the Ralph Lauren show

Jodie Turner-Smith

Anok Yai at the Ralph Lauren show

Anok Yai

Glenn Close at the Ralph Lauren show

Glenn Close

Derek Blasberg at the Ralph Lauren show

Derek Blasberg

Morgan Stewart at the Ralph Lauren show

Morgan Stewart

Ivy Getty at the Ralph Lauren show

Ivy Getty

Amelie Zilber at the Ralph Lauren show

Amelie Zilber

Kelsey Merritt at the Ralph Lauren show

Kelsey Merritt

Tina Kunakey at the Ralph Lauren show

Tina Kunakey

See all of the photos from the fashion show…
Just Jared on Facebook
ralph lauren fashion show 01
ralph lauren fashion show 02
ralph lauren fashion show 03
ralph lauren fashion show 04
ralph lauren fashion show 05
ralph lauren fashion show 06
ralph lauren fashion show 07
ralph lauren fashion show 08
ralph lauren fashion show 09
ralph lauren fashion show 10
ralph lauren fashion show 12
ralph lauren fashion show 13
ralph lauren fashion show 14
ralph lauren fashion show 15
ralph lauren fashion show 16
ralph lauren fashion show 17
ralph lauren fashion show 18
ralph lauren fashion show 19
ralph lauren fashion show 20
ralph lauren fashion show 21
ralph lauren fashion show 22
ralph lauren fashion show 23
ralph lauren fashion show 24
ralph lauren fashion show 25
ralph lauren fashion show 26
ralph lauren fashion show 27
ralph lauren fashion show 28
ralph lauren fashion show 29
ralph lauren fashion show 30
ralph lauren fashion show 31
ralph lauren fashion show 32
ralph lauren fashion show 33
ralph lauren fashion show 34
ralph lauren fashion show 35
ralph lauren fashion show 36
ralph lauren fashion show 37
ralph lauren fashion show 38
ralph lauren fashion show 39
ralph lauren fashion show 40
ralph lauren fashion show 41
ralph lauren fashion show 42
ralph lauren fashion show 43
ralph lauren fashion show 44
ralph lauren fashion show 45
ralph lauren fashion show 46
ralph lauren fashion show 47
ralph lauren fashion show 48
ralph lauren fashion show 49
ralph lauren fashion show 50
ralph lauren fashion show 51

Photos: Getty, BFA
Posted to: Amelie Zilber, Anok Yai, Derek Blasberg, Extended, Fashion, Glenn Close, Hannah Einbinder, Ivy Getty, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kelsey Merritt, Kerry Washington, Morgan Spector, Morgan Stewart, Nnamdi Asomugha, Rebecca Hall, Tina Kunakey