Mark Consuelos Reveals to Wife Kelly Ripa He Recently Kissed Another Woman in Italy

Mark Consuelos is kissing and telling!

During the Tuesday (April 30) episode of Live!, Mark, 53, revealed to wife and co-host Kelly Ripa that he kissed another woman while celebrating fourth-tier Italian soccer team Campobasso 1919’s championship victory in Italy over the weekend.

Keep reading to find out more…“In the adulation, in the celebration, on the field, when we found out that the other team tied and we are champions … we ran over to our fans,” Mark recalled.

“I’m running … and I see this lady, let’s call her my aunt — maybe someone else’s aunt — and we look at each other and we’re so excited and there’s this [plexi]glass and we come to the glass, and you know what? I kissed her,” Mark continued.

However, Kelly, also 53, wasn’t buying Mark‘s story.

“Do we have footage of this?” she asked. “We don’t have footage of it?”

While he couldn’t provide any proof, Mark did share more details about the kiss, re-enacting their eyes meeting as they agreed to kiss and said he closed his eyes for the moment.

“I laid one on her. It was a smooch, but it was passionate,” Mark added with a smile.

If you didn’t know, Mark and Kelly became investors in the Italian soccer club along with Ascoli FC. They are also co-owners of Campobasso 1919.

Kelly recently tried to set up one of her sons with this actress!