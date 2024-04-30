Prime Video Renews 'Cross' For Season 2, Season 1 Hasn't Even Premiered Yet

Amazon’s Prime Video is so pleased with their upcoming Alex Cross series, Cross, they’ve renewed it for a second season.

The show is based on the best-selling Alex Cross book series by famed author James Patterson.

The series stars stars Aldis Hodge as the title character, and with Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford, and Siobhan Murphy also signed on.

Here’s the synopsis, per Deadline: Cross is a twisted thriller about Alex Cross (Hodge), a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify — and ultimately capture — the murderers.

Season one does not even have a debut date. Stay tuned as we learn more. Find out the other 2 TV shows that Prime Video also renewed this year.