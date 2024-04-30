Rachel Bilson Dating History: Every Famous Ex-Boyfriend & Recent Rumors Revealed

Rachel Bilson has had some famous boyfriends over the years and we’re taking a look back at her dating history.

The 41-year-old The O.C. actress made some candid comments about her sex life last year and it definitely made fans curious to know more. She was interviewing comedian Whitney Cummings on her Broad Ideas podcast when they talked about orgasms.

During their chat, Whitney shared that now that she wasn’t “on birth control, my sex drive … by the way, I’m going to say this, wild thing. To say: I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control.”

“Never had it in my life until I turned 40 … But I could do it with my hands,” she then explained.

Rachel agreed with her, revealing that “it didn’t happen for me until I was about 38. Isn’t that crazy?” She then shared that she was able to orgasm on her own, but “not with, like, d*** inside.”

