Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More &amp; Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 3:18 am
By JJ Staff

Rachel Bilson Dating History: Every Famous Ex-Boyfriend & Recent Rumors Revealed

Rachel Bilson Dating History: Every Famous Ex-Boyfriend & Recent Rumors Revealed

Rachel Bilson has had some famous boyfriends over the years and we’re taking a look back at her dating history.

The 41-year-old The O.C. actress made some candid comments about her sex life last year and it definitely made fans curious to know more. She was interviewing comedian Whitney Cummings on her Broad Ideas podcast when they talked about orgasms.

During their chat, Whitney shared that now that she wasn’t “on birth control, my sex drive … by the way, I’m going to say this, wild thing. To say: I have not had an orgasm from sex until I went off birth control.”

“Never had it in my life until I turned 40 … But I could do it with my hands,” she then explained.

Rachel agreed with her, revealing that “it didn’t happen for me until I was about 38. Isn’t that crazy?” She then shared that she was able to orgasm on her own, but “not with, like, d*** inside.”

Browse through the slideshow to look back at Rachel Bilson’s dating history…

Photos: Getty
