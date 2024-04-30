Rachel McAdams Reveals What She Told 'The Notebook' Musical Star Joy Woods When They Met

Rachel McAdams is currently on Broadway for the first time and her run is coincidentally happening at the same time as the premiere of The Notebook‘s musical adaptation.

The 45-year-old actress stepped out to promote her play Mary Jane on Monday morning (April 29) with an appearance on Good Morning America in New York City.

During her interview, Rachel talked about getting the chance to meet Joy Woods, who plays Allie in the musical version of The Notebook. It’s a role that Rachel originated in the movie version.

“The lovely cast of the musical [The Notebook] came to [the] opening night [of Mary Jane], and I saw [star] Joy Woods, and I said, ‘I’m so sorry about that rain’ — but it makes for great theatre I guess, having all that rain actually onstage — I’m very excited to see it,” Rachel said.

You can catch Rachel in the new play Mary Jane, which has earned rave reviews.