'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 14 Taglines Revealed Ahead of Premiere

The Real Housewives are almost BACK on Bravo!

There hasn’t been a Housewives show on the network in nearly two months, but that’s all about to change when The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns for it’s 14th season on Sunday (May 5).

In the upcoming episodes, with more division than ever before, this season will prove that friendships can change at the flip of a switch. As dynamics change within the circle of friends, the ladies of the Garden State will rely on their core family units for support and understanding.

In case you missed it, check out the trailer here!

Ahead of the upcoming premiere, the new taglines for season 14 have been revealed, along with the first seven minutes of the premiere episode.

Keep reading inside to find out the ladies’ new taglines for Real Housewives of New Jersey…