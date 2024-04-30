Rob Marciano Out at ABC, Reports Claim the Weatherman Was Fired

Rob Marciano is no longer working at ABC.

The longtime Good Morning America weatherman is out at the network and reports claim that he has been fired amid allegations about his behavior.

Keep reading to find out more…

The news was first reported by Puck, who claimed that, “Multiple staffers had made complaints about Marciano’s behavior over the years and he was at least temporarily barred from main GMA set in NYC.”

It was reported last year that Rob was “banned” from the GMA studio and hadn’t been granted approval to return.

“He was found to have done something … that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven’t let him return,” a source told Page Six last year.

Rob was going through a divorce last year and sources claimed he was dealing with “anger management issues” at the time.

Rob‘s final report for ABC was on April 28.