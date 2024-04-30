Top Stories
Studio Rep Responds to Report That Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Is 8 Hours Late to Film

Chris Hemsworth Blames Himself for This Movie's Reception

Amy Schumer Addresses Israel & Palestine, How She Really Feels About Gaza & Netanyahu

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 2:26 pm

Apr 30, 2024 at 2:26 pm
By JJ Staff

Ryan Gosling Makes Surprise Appearance at Universal Studios Stunt Show for 'Fall Guy' Promo - Watch Video!

Ryan Gosling Makes Surprise Appearance at Universal Studios Stunt Show for 'Fall Guy' Promo - Watch Video!

Ryan Gosling plays a stuntman in his new movie The Fall Guy and he took his stunt skills to a special new show at Universal Studios!

The 43-year-old actor made a surprise appearance in The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday (April 27) in Los Angeles.

The pre-show is part of the WaterWorld stunt show at the theme park and Ryan and The Fall Guy director David Leitch appeared before a performance this past weekend.

In the movie, Ryan stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt).

Photos: Universal Studios Hollywood
