Ryan Gosling Makes Surprise Appearance at Universal Studios Stunt Show for 'Fall Guy' Promo - Watch Video!

Ryan Gosling plays a stuntman in his new movie The Fall Guy and he took his stunt skills to a special new show at Universal Studios!

The 43-year-old actor made a surprise appearance in The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show at Universal Studios Hollywood on Saturday (April 27) in Los Angeles.

The pre-show is part of the WaterWorld stunt show at the theme park and Ryan and The Fall Guy director David Leitch appeared before a performance this past weekend.

In the movie, Ryan stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt).

Check out the latest red carpet photos of Ryan and Emily!