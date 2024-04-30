Ryan Gosling & Mikey Day Reunite as Beavis & Butt-Head at 'Fall Guy' Premiere

Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day brought their Saturday Night Live characters to Hollywood!

The 43-year-old actor and the 44-year-old comedian dressed up as Beavis and Butt-Head once again while attending the premiere of The Fall Guy at Dolby Theatre on Tuesday (April 30) in Los Angeles.

Ryan and Mikey brought the animated characters to life for a skit on SNL when Ryan hosted two weeks prior, and it caused some to break character during the sketch.

The skit took place during a NewsNation livestream event about AI and they played two audience members who just so happened to look exactly like Beavis and Butt-Head, but denied that they were the characters.

Fellow SNL cast member Heidi Gardner was surprised by their looks when she turned around to see them and couldn’t help but laugh.

If you somehow missed the skit, you can check it out right here!