Top Stories
Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More &amp; Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 2:31 am
By JJ Staff

'Stranger Things' Cast Will Get Big Salary Bumps for Season 5, Filming Has Started

Continue Here »

'Stranger Things' Cast Will Get Big Salary Bumps for Season 5, Filming Has Started

Stranger Things season four aired between May and July 2022, but fans will be waiting a while for more episodes as filming only recently began on season five.

Back in January 2023, it was announced the the cast would be getting big pay bumps for the next season and that the episodes would begin production in May 2023.

Because of the writers strike and now the actors strike, production never began and now it finally has. Check out some photos!

The show’s creators, The Duffer Brothers, have said that they will not be introducing major new characters in the final season and they will focus on wrapping the storylines of the existing characters.

So, what will each actor be earning for the final season?

Browse through the slideshow to check out everyone’s reported salaries…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Caleb McLaughlin, Charlie Heaton, David Harbour, EG, Extended, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Slideshow, Stranger Things, Winona Ryder