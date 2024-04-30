Taylor Swift Has 32 Songs in the Top 55 of Billboard Hot 100 - Every Track's Placement Revealed!

Taylor Swift made history on the Billboard charts this week and she’s the first person to occupy the top 14 slots of the Hot 100 singles chart.

The 34-year-old singer launched her album The Tortured Poets Department earlier this month and it broke records by moving 2.6 million equivalent album units in its first week of release.

Taylor released two versions of the album with 31 total songs. All of those songs are sitting in the Top 55 slots of the Hot 100.

In addition to those 31 songs, Taylor‘s Lover song “Cruel Summer” is still sitting high on the chart, making it 32 songs in the Top 55.

Head inside to check out the ranking of all the songs…

Keep scrolling to see where each song ranks on the Hot 100…

1. Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – “Fortnight” (read more about the song!)

2. Taylor Swift – “Down Bad” (read more about the song!)

3. Taylor Swift – “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” (read more about the song!)

4. Taylor Swift – “The Tortured Poets Department”

5. Taylor Swift – “So Long, London” (read more about the song!)

6. Taylor Swift – “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys” (read more about the song!)

7. Taylor Swift – “But Daddy I Love Him” (read more about the song!)

8. Taylor Swift ft. Florence + The Machine – “Florida!!!” (read more about the song!)

9. Taylor Swift – “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”

10. Taylor Swift – “Guilty as Sin?”

11. Taylor Swift – “Fresh Out The Slammer”

12. Taylor Swift – “loml” (read more about the song!)

13. Taylor Swift – “The Alchemy” (read more about the song!)

14. Taylor Swift – “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”

15. Benson Boone – “Beautiful Things”

16. Hozier – “Too Sweet”

17. Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – “Like That”

18. Teddy Swims – “Lose Control”

19. Drake – “Push Ups”

20. Taylor Swift – “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”

21. Taylor Swift – “Clara Bow” (read more about the song!)

22. Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

23. Taylor Swift – “thanK you aIMee” (read more about the song!)

24. Taylor Swift – “So High School” (read more about the song!)

25. Taylor Swift – “The Black Dog”

26. Taylor Swift – “imgonnagetyouback”

27. Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

28. Jack Harlow – “Lovin On Me”

29. SZA – “Saturn”

30. Taylor Swift – “The Albatross”

31. Beyonce – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

32. Taylor Swift – “The Prophecy”

33. Ariana Grande – “We Can’t Be Friends”

34. Taylor Swift – “I Hate It Here”

35. Taylor Swift – “How Did It End?”

36. Taylor Swift – “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”

37. Noah Kahan – “Stick Season”

38. Artemas – “I Like The Way You Kiss Me”

39. Taylor Swift – “I Look In People’s Windows”

40. Zach Bryan ft. Kacey Musgraves – “I Remember Everything”

41. Taylor Swift – “Cruel Summer”

42. Tate McRae – “Greedy”

43. Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, & Playboi Carti – “Type Sh-t”

44. Taylor Swift – “Cassandra” (read more about the song!)

45. Doja Cat – “Agoura Hills”

46. Taylor Swift – “Peter”

47. Taylor Swift – “The Bolter”

48. GloRilla & Megan Thee Stallion – “Wanna Be”

49. Sexyy Red – “Get It Sexyy”

50. Sabrina Carpenter – “Feather”

51. Taylor Swift – “The Manuscript” (read more about the song!)

52. ¥$: Ye & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti – “Carnival”

53. Nicki Minaj – “FTCU”

54. Bryson Tiller – “Whatever She Wants”

55. Taylor Swift – “Robin”