Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr Split, Source Explains Why

Barbra Streisand Addresses Her Comment to Melissa McCarthy Amid Massive Backlash, Melissa Responds Too

'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Cast: Emily's Possible New Love Interest Revealed, 1 Star's Fate Unknown

CBS Cancels 3 TV Shows, Renews 15 More in 2024 & Reveals 3 Are Ending

Apr 30, 2024 at 10:37 pm
By JJ Staff

'The Bachelor' Alum Daisy Kent's New Man Revealed After Being Spotted at Stagecoach

Daisy Kent has a new man in her life!

The 25-year-old was one of the final two contestants on the most recent season of The Bachelor.

Daisy was recently in attendance at the Stagecoach Music Festival and she spotted out with a new man!

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Us Weekly, Daisy is seeing a man named Thor Herbst.

“They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show,” a source told the publication. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.”

Daisy and Thor have reportedly been traveling together a lot and while at Stagecoach, “she was smiling at him and they were laughing together.

Recently, Daisy revealed why she turned down The Bachelorette.

Did you see who was named the next Bachelorette? She’s actually making history for the franchise!
