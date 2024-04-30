'The Bachelor' Alum Daisy Kent's New Man Revealed After Being Spotted at Stagecoach

Daisy Kent has a new man in her life!

The 25-year-old was one of the final two contestants on the most recent season of The Bachelor.

Daisy was recently in attendance at the Stagecoach Music Festival and she spotted out with a new man!

Keep reading to find out more…

According to Us Weekly, Daisy is seeing a man named Thor Herbst.

“They met in college at San Diego State University and reconnected after she left the show,” a source told the publication. “He reached out to her first, and it’s been going really well.”

Daisy and Thor have reportedly been traveling together a lot and while at Stagecoach, “she was smiling at him and they were laughing together.

Recently, Daisy revealed why she turned down The Bachelorette.

Did you see who was named the next Bachelorette? She’s actually making history for the franchise!