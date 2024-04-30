Top Stories
Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Barbra Streisand Asks Melissa McCarthy About Ozempic Use in Public Instagram Comment

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Taylor Swift NOT Attending Met Gala, Reason Why Explained

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

Shonda Rhimes Shares Real Thoughts About 'Barbie' Movie After Originally Saying 'No Comment,' Reveals How Many 'Bridgerton' Seasons There Will Be

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More &amp; Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

NBC Renews 5 TV Shows, Cancels 3 More & Announces 1 Is Moving to Peacock for 2024-2025

Apr 30, 2024 at 11:47 am
By JJ Staff

The Most Popular Stars of 'FBI: International,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

Continue Here »

The Most Popular Stars of 'FBI: International,' Ranked From Lowest to Highest Following

FBI: International is bigger than ever!

The hit CBS series, a spinoff of the FBI franchise, returned with Season 3 in February, and there are some major cast shakeups.

The show follows the FBI team headquartered in Europe as they neutralize threats to American citizens abroad.

Over the years, several of the stars have amassed huge followings on social media. We’ve rounded up the cast of the series, including new cast members, and ranked them from lowest to highest following.

Click through to see who is the most popular star of FBI: International…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: CBS
Posted to: Carter Redwood, CBS, Christina Wolfe, Colin Donnell, Eva-Jane Willis, FBI, FBI International, Heida Reed, Luke Kleintank, Popularity, Slideshow, Television, Teri Polo, Vinessa Vidotto