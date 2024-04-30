'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Rachel Leviss Is Seeing Someone New After Tom Sandoval Scandal - Love Interest Revealed!

Rachel Leviss is moving on.

The 29-year-old Vanderpump Rules alum has a new boyfriend following the fallout of the “Scandoval” cheating scandal on the series between her and Tom Sandoval.

According to a new report from ET, Rachel is dating Matthew Dunn, an investment CEO.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Rachel is seeing investment CEO Matthew Dunn. The two met through friends and have been enjoying their time together,” a source told the outlet. The two also appeared on social media together.

Her publicist, Juliette Harris, confirmed the pairing but emphasized that assigning labels is premature, as they just over a month ago and are currently getting to know each other as friends.

This new romantic development comes after her affair with Tom, which began in the summer of 2022, leading to a split between Tom and his then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

Tom Sandoval has responded to Rachel‘s revenge p-rn lawsuit after the scandal.