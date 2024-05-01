'A Bar Song (Tipsy)' Lyrics: Shaboozey's Song Achieves Success & J-Kwon Shares Thoughts!

Shaboozey is a newcomer who is acheiving major success on the country music charts with his new song “A Bar Song (Tipsy).”

The 28-year-old singer just hit #1 on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs Chart. He and Beyonce made history as the first two black artists to lead the chart with back-to-back #1 songs.

Shaboozey actually joined Beyonce on her Cowboy Carter tracks “Spaghetti” and “Sweet Honey Buckiin.”

In the chorus of his new song, Shaboozey sings, “Someone pour me up a double shot of whiskey (A double shot of whiskey) / They know me and Jack Daniel’s got a history (We go way back) / There’s a party downtown, near 5th Street / Everybody at the bar gettin’ tipsy (Woo).”

If you didn’t know, Shaboozey‘s new single interpolates J-Kwon‘s hit song “Tipsy” and the rapper is sharing his thoughts on the song.

Keep reading to find out more…

“It really ain’t even paying homage; I got a crazy percentage… Let’s say it like this, we did that together, and I’m proud of him,” J-Kwon told Billboard.

J-Kwon‘s manager added, “We were compensated. Basically for the song, we do have credit and a deal was worked out in both parties’ favor. Respect the artist and his craft. We license it to somebody and the original artist has to be compensated. As far as the clearance process, artists have to clear their record. They didn’t want to clear Kanye’s ‘Through the Wire.’ Shaboozey has [J-Kwon’s] blessing and the label has his blessing.”

Download the song now on iTunes or Amazon Music. Stream the music video below from YouTube!

Read the lyrics below!

Disclaimer: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.