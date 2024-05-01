Alex Hall 'Sets the Record Straight' on Tyler Stanaland Affair Allegations Ahead of 'Selling the OC' Premiere

Alex Hall is slamming affair allegations days before the return of her Netflix show.

The Selling Sunset star took to social media to “set the record straight” before the real estate reality series premieres it’s third season.

Alex has been the subject of affair allegations with her co-star Tyler Stanaland, who was previously married to actress Brittany Snow, until after the first season debuted.

Just recently, Brittany alluded to her ex-husband having cheated on her, saying, “what people think happened, happened… They messed up.”

Now, Alex is speaking out in direct response to Brittany’s quotes, just ahead of season three of Selling the OC dropping on Netflix on Friday (May 3).

“This post is meant to clarify and set the record straight on recent allegations seemingly aimed towards me. I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD,” Alex wrote on Instagram.

“As a woman who has been on the receiving end of infidelity, I would never want another woman to go through that-nor put myself in a situation causing that,” she continued. “I really hope that people can try to remember that even those in the public eye, or in the media are still REAL people..with real lives and real feelings. Please stop trying to string together a narrative that simply is NOT true. These untruths are extremely hurtful and go deeply against my being and what I believe in. Really hoping this ends here once and for all and I wish nothing but the best for the respective parties surrounding this.”

Earlier this week, Alex responded to Brittany‘s podcast interview quotes while promoting the upcoming season.