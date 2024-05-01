'All American: Homecoming' Season 3 Cast Changes - 1 Actor Promoted to Series Regular, 2 Stars Demoted & 6 Stars Return as Normal

All American: Homecoming season three just got a premiere date!

The CW spinoff series is all set to return for it’s third season, debuting on Monday, July 8th, Deadline reports.

In the new season, “Simone deals with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in Season 2, but romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea, the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam, Keisha and Nate all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success.”

With the new season ahead, there will also be several changes to the cast, including a couple of stars being demoted, one being upped to series regular and one actor’s status on the show has finally been revealed!

