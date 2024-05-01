Andrew Garfield, Zawe Ashton, & More Step Out for National Theatre 'Up Next' Gala 2024 in London

The stars are stepping out for the National Theatre’s big event!

Andrew Garfield and Zawe Ashton hit the red carpet while arriving at the 2024 Up Next Gala on Wednesday evening (May 1) held at The National Theatre in London, England.

For the event, Andrew, 40, wore a navy velvet blazer with black trousers while Zawe, 39, wowed in a black dress with a high slit.

Other stars in attendance included Succession actress Dame Harriet Walter, Andy Serkis and wife Lorraine Ashbourne, along with Fleabag actor Hugh Skinner.

Keep reading to find out more…The Up Next Gala is the National Theatre’s biennial fundraising to address the inequalities in the Arts.

If you missed it, Andrew was recently spotted holding hands with his new girlfriend! See the photos here.

Click through the gallery for 15+ pictures of the stars at the event…