Andy Cohen Explains Why 'Vanderpump Rules' is Going on Pause After Season 11

Andy Cohen has confirmed that Vanderpump Rules will not film season 12 this summer.

Typically, the hit Bravo reality show films between the months of May and August, but it was recently reported that production has been put on pause.

During the Wednesday (May 1) episode of his SiriusXM show Andy Cohen Live, Andy, 55, explained the network’s decision to pause production.

Keep reading to find out more…“Yeah, we used to do this all the time with the Housewives,” Andy said. “We would say, ‘You know what? Let’s put cameras down for, you know, four or five months and come back to them,’ and they will have lived, you know, life. Things will be different.”

Andy also confirmed reports that production was going on pause so that the cast members can finally take a breather and process the Scandoval fallout.

“I think that, you know, I was talking to Ariana [Madix] about this on the after show last night. I was saying, people do forget, especially as it relates to Ariana, who was the one cheated on,” Andy explained. “People forget that we picked up cameras a few, three months after she found out about that affair, so that’s why she’s still in the violently angry stage and you can understand that, so I always think it’s great.”

He continued, “Look, sometimes you want to pick cameras right up quickly because there’s stuff happening and you want to get in there right away and sometimes you do want people to live their lives and see how things develop and you know, so, I think it’s a very good idea.”

In a recent interview, one Vanderpump Rules cast member admitted they’re not sure they’re going to return for season 12.