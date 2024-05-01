May 01, 2024 at 12:36 pm
Anitta Reveals a Mystery Illness, Nearly Dropping Out of the Music Industry, Parting Ways With Her Old Management & More
Anitta is getting candid about the ups and downs of her career.
The 31-year-old superstar spoke out in a new interview for Variety, out now.
During the conversation, Anitta addressed mixed reactions to her 2022 studio album, her 2024 project, her vision for the future, a mystery ailment, nearly dropping out of the industry, changing management, and much more.
Click through to see what Anitta had to say…
