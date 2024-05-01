Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney Announce Opening Date for Sandwich Shop 'Something About Her'

Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney‘s sandwich shop finally has an opening date!!

The Vanderpump Rules stars have been working on their restaurant, Something About Her, for the past couple of years, with their progress shown throughout the past two seasons of the Bravo show.

Following a long delay due to changes and permits from the city, the longtime friends shared the exciting news of their opening date on the Tuesday night (April 30) episode of Watch What Happens Live!

“Well, everyone’s been asking. They want sandwich shop updates, so we finally have the update,” Katie said.

Andy asked if they had a date, and they said it will be opening on May 22nd!!

The opening date news also comes after Katie confirmed that they had parted ways with Chef Penny following some disputes about Penny‘s role and salary.

“Ultimately it wasn’t the right fit,” she said on Popping Off With Teddi Mellencamp and Emily Simpson.

At the start of the current season of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana and Katie gave a little tour of their shop. You can check it out right here!

