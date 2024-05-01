'Beautiful Things' Lyrics: Benson Boone Talks About Relationship That Inspired the Song

Benson Boone‘s song “Beautiful Things” is one of the most successful songs of the year so far and it continues to stay at the top of the charts!

The 21-year-old singer got his start while appearing on American Idol in 2021, but he decided to withdraw from the show after making it to Hollywood week. Turns out, it was the right move as his career sure his taken off.

Following the success of his songs “Ghost Town” and “In the Stars,” Benson‘s music skyrocketed to the top of the charts. “Beautiful Things” has reached number two on the Billboard Hot 100!

“Please stay / I want you, I need you, oh, God / Don’t take / These beautiful things that I’ve got,” he sings on the song.

So, what is the song about?

“It was inspired by a relationship that I had just gotten into — for the first time in my life, I felt like I was extremely out of control of the way this relationship would turn out. Meaning like, in the past, I feel like I’ve always known that I could be the one to end a relationship. This one felt very different. It was the first time that I’d really been actually, genuinely terrified to lose something,” Benson told Billboard.

