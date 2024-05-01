May 01, 2024 at 5:56 pm
Benny Blanco Opens Up About Selena Gomez Relationship & His SZA-Inspired Banana Pudding
Benny Blanco is sharing about his romance with Selena Gomez.
The 36-year-old record producer made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Thursday (May 2).
During the appearance, Benny spoke about his relationship, as well as being inspired by SZA while cooking for her and making her new album.
Watch a preview inside and see what he said…
Photos: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean Posted to: Benny Blanco, Drew Barrymore, sza