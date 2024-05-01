Top Stories
May 01, 2024 at 5:56 pm
By JJ Staff

Benny Blanco Opens Up About Selena Gomez Relationship & His SZA-Inspired Banana Pudding

Benny Blanco is sharing about his romance with Selena Gomez.

The 36-year-old record producer made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, airing Thursday (May 2).

During the appearance, Benny spoke about his relationship, as well as being inspired by SZA while cooking for her and making her new album.

Watch a preview inside and see what he said…

Photos: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean    
