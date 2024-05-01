Britney Spears Calls Jamie Lynn 'Little B-tch' After Sister Seemingly References Conservatorship Settlement

Britney Spears appears to be throwing more major shade at her little sister Jamie Lynn after settling her conservatorship with her dad Jamie.

The 42-year-old Princess of Pop quietly came to an agreement with her dad, settling their long-running legal standoff for an undisclosed sum last week.

In the aftermath, Jamie Lynn shared a meme on social media that some fans believed was a dig at her older sister. Britney did not directly address the post. However, she dragged the Zoey 101 actress.

Keep reading to find out more…

Jamie Lynn took to her Instagram story to share a meme of a child making a deadpan expression for the camera after news of the settlement broke. “Me watching what I predicted unfold after everyone told me I was crazy,” the meme read, via the Daily Mail.

While she did not clarify what she was referencing, some believed that it was a reference to her sister.

The sisters have had a conflicted relationship, exchanging subtle (and sometimes explicit) barbs on social media since Britney was freed from her conservatorship.

Britney called out her family again on social media this week.

In a since-deleted post on her story, Britney took it a step further and referred to her sister as a “little b-tch.”

“My sister did a TV show and they bathed her in the jungle,” she said in a video she filmed, adding, “Lil s-it. She said, ‘bathe me ’cause I’m like stuck in the jungle and I miss my kids, oh cater to me,’ little b-tch.”

The video can be seen on Instagram.

This appears to be a reference to Jamie Lynn‘s tenure on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, which she quit in November 2023.

We’ll update you if either star has more to say.

In the meantime, Britney recently reflected on a relationship with one of her famous exes.