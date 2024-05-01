'Buying London' - Netflix Unveils Cast for New Real Estate Reality Series

Netflix has another new real estate series coming out!

The streaming service will debut Buying London this summer, which will center on a group of real estate professionals in London, in the same vein as Selling Sunset.

Here’s a synopsis: Property mogul Daniel Daggers and his ambitious team of agents at DDRE Global take on and challenge London’s luxury property market in this brand-new Netflix series, Buying London. The talented team set out to conquer the super prime high-end real estate market from the prestigious streets of Mayfair to the exclusive enclaves of Holland Park as we follow the group as they navigate the intricacies of their personal lives as well as striving to make their mark in the glamorous world of luxury real estate.

Buying London will premiere May 22nd on Netflix.

