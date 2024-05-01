'Chicago Fire' Is Finally Back with a New Episode Tonight: Find Out Why It Was On a Long Hiatus Since April 3!

Chicago Fire is finally back with a brand new episode tonight!

Every One Chicago show – including Chicago Med and Chicago PD – have been on a long hiatus since April 3, 2024, and you may be wondering why.

Keep reading to find out more…

If you don’t recall, this season began with four weeks of new episodes after it premiered on January 17, 2024. Since then, there’s been a very inconsistent schedule of reruns vs. new episodes.

The reason why the schedule is so on-and-off is because of the strikes that happened last year. Both the writers’ and actors’ guilds went on strikes, and filming for season 12 could not even take place until November 2023. As a result, Chicago Fire had to have a shortened season and the need for larger gaps between some episodes.

Episode 10, airing tonight, has the following synopsis: Severide steps in as ranking officer at 51; Kidd fights to save her Girls on Fire programme; Cruz’s family is threatened when someone from Javi’s past resurfaces.

