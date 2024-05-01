Top Stories
May 01, 2024 at 10:18 am
By JJ Staff

Christian Bale & Jessie Buckley Kiss in Full Frankenstein Monster Looks on 'The Bride' Set

We have some great set photos of Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster and Jessie Buckley as his Bride in the upcoming Maggie Gyllenhaal movie The Bride!

The 50-year-old actor and 34-year-old actress were seen in full makeup and costume, sharing a passionate kiss before running off together while filming in the early morning hours of Wednesday (May 1) in New York City.

Maggie is directing the film, and this is IMDb‘s synopsis: In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.

Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, Penelope Cruz, Maggie‘s husband Peter Sarsgaard, and more will also star in the 2025 movie.

Browse through the gallery for the photos of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley on set in full costume and makeup…
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 01
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 02
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 03
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 04
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 05
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 06
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 07
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 08
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 09
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 10
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 11
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 12
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 13
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 14
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 15
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 16
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 17
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 18
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 19
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 20
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 21
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 22
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 23
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 24
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 25
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 26
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 27
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 28
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 29
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 30
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 31
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 32
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 33
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 34
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 35
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 36
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 37
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 38
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 39
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 40
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 41
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 42
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 43
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 44
christian bale jessie buckley the bride set 45
Photos: Backgrid
