Christian Bale & Jessie Buckley Kiss in Full Frankenstein Monster Looks on 'The Bride' Set

We have some great set photos of Christian Bale as Frankenstein’s Monster and Jessie Buckley as his Bride in the upcoming Maggie Gyllenhaal movie The Bride!

The 50-year-old actor and 34-year-old actress were seen in full makeup and costume, sharing a passionate kiss before running off together while filming in the early morning hours of Wednesday (May 1) in New York City.

Maggie is directing the film, and this is IMDb‘s synopsis: In 1930s Chicago, Frankenstein asks Dr. Euphronius to help create a companion. They give life to a murdered woman as the Bride, sparking romance, police interest, and radical social change.

Annette Bening, Julianne Hough, Penelope Cruz, Maggie‘s husband Peter Sarsgaard, and more will also star in the 2025 movie.

