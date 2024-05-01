Christian Slater & Wife Brittany Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 at 'Unfrosted' Premiere

Christian Slater is going to be a dad again!

The 54-year-old actor’s wife Brittany debuted her baby bump while posing on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Unfrosted on Tuesday (April 30) held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.

This will be the second child for the couple who have been married since 2013. They are also parents to a 4-year-old daughter. Christian is also dad to daughter Eliana, 22, and son Jaden, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Ryan Haddon.

Keep reading to find out more…Also in attendance at the premiere were Christian‘s co-stars Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone, Peter Dinklage, Adrian Martinez, Kyle Mooney, Felix Solis, Bill Burr, Sarah Burns, Dean Norris, Jack MacBrayer, Max Greenfield and wife Tess Sanchez, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Sarah Cooper, and Beck Bennett.

Jerry was also joined at the premiere by wife Jessica Seinfeld and their three kids – daughter Sascha, 23, and sons Julian, 21, and Shepherd, 18.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen – sweetened with artificial ingredients.

Unfrosted, which marks Jerry‘s directorial debut, hits Netflix on Friday, May 3 – watch the trailer here!

