Top Stories
May 01, 2024 at 9:28 pm
By JJ Staff

Christian Slater & Wife Brittany Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 at 'Unfrosted' Premiere

Christian Slater & Wife Brittany Reveal They're Expecting Baby No. 2 at 'Unfrosted' Premiere

Christian Slater is going to be a dad again!

The 54-year-old actor’s wife Brittany debuted her baby bump while posing on the red carpet at the premiere of his new movie Unfrosted on Tuesday (April 30) held at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood in Los Angeles.

This will be the second child for the couple who have been married since 2013. They are also parents to a 4-year-old daughter. Christian is also dad to daughter Eliana, 22, and son Jaden, 25, whom he shares with ex-wife Ryan Haddon.

Keep reading to find out more…Also in attendance at the premiere were Christian‘s co-stars Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, Melissa McCarthy and husband Ben Falcone, Peter Dinklage, Adrian Martinez, Kyle Mooney, Felix Solis, Bill Burr, Sarah Burns, Dean Norris, Jack MacBrayer, Max Greenfield and wife Tess Sanchez, Thomas Lennon, Bobby Moynihan, Sarah Cooper, and Beck Bennett.

Jerry was also joined at the premiere by wife Jessica Seinfeld and their three kids – daughter Sascha, 23, and sons Julian, 21, and Shepherd, 18.

Here’s the movie’s synopsis: Battle Creek, Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever. A wildly imaginative tale of ambition, betrayal, and menacing milkmen – sweetened with artificial ingredients.

Unfrosted, which marks Jerry‘s directorial debut, hits Netflix on Friday, May 3 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 01
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 02
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 03
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 04
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 05
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 06
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 07
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 08
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 09
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 10
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 11
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 12
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 13
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 14
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 15
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 16
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 17
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 18
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 19
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 20
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 21
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 22
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 23
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 24
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 25
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 26
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 27
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 28
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 29
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 30
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 31
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 32
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 33
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 34
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 35
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 36
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 37
christian slater wife pregnant at unfrosted premiere 38

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Adrian Martinez, Beck Bennett, Ben Falcone, Bill Burr, Bobby Moynihan, Brittany Lopez, Christian Slater, Dean Norris, Felix Solis, Jack McBrayer, Jerry Seinfeld, Jessica Seinfeld, jim gaffigan, kyle mooney, Max Greenfield, Melissa McCarthy, Peter Dinklage, Pregnant Celebrities, Sarah Burns, Sarah Cooper, Tess Sanchez, Thomas Lennon, Unfrosted