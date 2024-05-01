Dan Schneider Sues 'Quiet On Set' Producers, Calls Docu-Series 'Hit Job'

Dan Schneider has filed suit against the producers of the docu-series Quiet On Set.

The former creative and producer at Nickelodeon is suing for defamation, and his attorneys are calling the series’ portrayal of him a “hit job.”

Quiet On Set, of course, detailed much of Dan‘s time at Nickelodeon and focused on the inappropriate conduct and toxic environment on the set of his shows, with former Nick actors sharing their experiences.

In the lawsuit, obtained by Variety, Dan‘s lawyers state, “While it is indisputable that two bona fide child sexual abusers worked on Nickelodeon shows, it is likewise indisputable that Schneider had no knowledge of their abuse, was not complicit in the abuse, condemned the abuse once it was discovered and, critically, was not a child sexual abuser himself. But for the sake of clickbait, ratings, and views — or put differently, money — Defendants have destroyed Schneider’s reputation and legacy through the false statements and implications that Schneider is exactly that.”

The lawsuit says the voiceovers and graphics on the docu-series “are purposefully and intentionally defamatory in that they falsely and repeatedly state or imply that Schneider is a child sexual abuser and committed crimes in this regard — and have been interpreted as such by countless average, ordinary or reasonable viewers.”

Dan also shared a statement with Variety, which you can read below.

“Recently the docuseries ‘Quiet on Set’ highlighted mistakes I made and poor judgment I exhibited during my time at Nickelodeon, most of which happened decades ago during my early career as a producer, working on shows for Tollin/Robbins Productions. There is no doubt that I was sometimes a bad leader,” Dan said. “I am sincerely apologetic and regretful for that behavior, and I will continue to take accountability for it. However, after seeing ‘Quiet on Set’ and its trailer, and the reactions to them, I sadly have no choice but to take legal action against the people behind it. In their successful attempt to mislead viewers and increase ratings, they went beyond reporting the truth and falsely implied that I was involved in or facilitated horrific crimes for which actual child predators have been prosecuted and convicted.”

He adds, “I have no objection to anyone highlighting my failures as a boss, but it is wrong to mislead millions of people to the false conclusion that I was in any way involved in heinous acts like those committed by child predators. I owe it to myself, my family, and the many wonderful people involved in making these shows to set the record straight.”

Previously, following the release of the docu-series, Dan took part in an interview and addressed the inappropriate jokes, massages and more.