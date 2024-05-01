'Death Becomes Her' Musical Begins Performances in Chicago, Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard Look Incredible During First Preview Bows!

The musical adaptation of Death Becomes Her just began performances in Chicago and we have first look photos from the first preview!

The beloved 1992 movie, starring Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn, is being turned into a stage musical with plans for a Broadway run in the near future.

Broadway favorites Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard are leading the Chicago production as Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp alongside Christopher Sieber as Ernest Menville and Michelle Williams as Viola Van Horn.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies…until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity.

Death Becomes Her will be running at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago through June 2. Get your tickets now!