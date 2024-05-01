May 01, 2024 at 1:27 pm
Dua Lipa Addresses Fame & What She Keeps to Herself, Relationships, Headlining Glastonbury & Dealing With Hate
Dua Lipa is talking Radical Optimism.
The 28-year-old “Illusion” superstar spoke with Zane Lowe for Apple Music about her new record.
During the conversation, she spoke about writing songs as therapy, her changing perspective amid fame, what she keeps to herself, her relationships, and dealing with hate.
Click through to find out what Dua Lipa had to say…
Just Jared on Facebook