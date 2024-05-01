Elizabeth Banks & Jessica Biel to Play Sisters In Thriller Series Adaptation for Prime Video

Elizabeth Banks and Jessica Biel are set to lead the cast of an upcoming new series for Prime Video!

The two actresses and producers will star in the TV show adaptation of “The Better Sister” by Alafair Burke, Variety reports.

In addition to starring, Elizabeth and Jessica will also serve as executive producers through their respective production companies.

The new series is described as an electric thriller, “about the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together. Chloe (Biel) moves through the world with her handsome lawyer husband Adam and teenage son Ethan by her side while her estranged sister Nicky (Banks) hustles to make ends meet while trying to stay clean. When Adam is brutally murdered, the prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, laying bare long-buried secrets.”

The author, Alafair Burke, will also consult on the new series. Olivia Milch and Regina Corrado will serve as showrunners and EPs, with Craig Gillespie as director and EP.

“Beyond being an enticing thriller full of twists and turns, The Better Sister is a gripping story about family feuds and forgiveness,” Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement. “The brilliant duo of Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks are sure to bring these characters to life in the most authentic way alongside Olivia, Regina, Craig, and the talented team at Tomorrow Studios. The series is in the best hands to bring Alafair Burke’s original IP to life for our global Prime Video customers.”

