Emily Blunt Shimmers in Orange Dress at 'The Fall Guy' L.A. Premiere Alongside Ryan Gosling

Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling are stepping out for the premiere of their new movie!

The two co-stars posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of The Fall Guy on Tuesday (April 30) held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the premiere, Emily, 41, looked pretty in a shimmering orange dress while Ryan, 42, rocked a mint-green suit.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer and husband Mark Webber, Winston Duke, and Lee Majors.

Director David Leitch and wife Kelly McCormick also attended the premiere.

Keep reading to find out more…In the movie, Ryan stars as Colt Seavers, a battle-scarred stuntman who, having left the business a year earlier to focus on both his physical and mental health, is drafted back into service when the star of a mega-budget studio movie—being directed by his ex, Jody Moreno, played by Emily. While the film’s ruthless producer (Waddingham), maneuvers to keep the disappearance of star Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) a secret from the studio and the media, Colt performs the film’s most outrageous stunts while trying (with limited success) to charm his way back into Jody’s good graces. But as the mystery around the missing star deepens, Colt will find himself ensnared in a sinister, criminal plot that will push him to the edge of a fall more dangerous than any stunt.

After walking with Emily, Ryan returned to the red carpet for a hysterical moment!

The Fall Guy hits theaters on May 3 – watch the trailer here.

FYI: Emily is wearing a custom Armani Privé dress and Alexandre Birman shoes. Ryan is wearing a Gucci suit.

Click through the gallery for 30+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…