'Espresso' Lyrics: Sabrina Carpenter Explains Real Meaning of the Song

Sabrina Carpenter‘s new song “Espresso” is a major contender to be the song of the summer and everyone is falling in love with the hot new track!

One of the popular lines from the song that has been going viral on TikTok is, “I’m working late ’cause I’m a singer / Oh, he looks so cute wrapped ’round my finger.”

Sabrina‘s music career has been taking off in recent years following the release of her album Emails I Can’t Send and her opening set on Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.

In a new interview, Sabrina explained the real meaning of the song.

Sabrina told Vogue, “The song is kind of about seeing femininity as your super power, and embracing the confidence of being that bitch.”

“This was one of those times in my life where it was just like, I just thought I was the shit in the moment. And I think you don’t always feel that way, so you kind of have to capture those moments that you do because that’s how you find those little,” Sabrina told Apple Music.

She added, “For me, equating it to caffeine and that addiction was really fun and I definitely have a caffeine addiction as it is. So it really ends up being a full circle for me.”

“There was something really exciting about the fact that there was so much personality throughout the entire song, because those are the ones that are really, really fun to sing live with a crowd,” Sabrina said. “Those are the ones that people, I think when they don’t know my music or who I am or anything, they can just tune in to a single song and kind of leave with a better idea of my sense of humor.”

