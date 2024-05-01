General Hospital's Cynthia Watros Addresses Nina's Split From Ava & Her Daytime Emmy Nomination

Cynthia Watros is talking General Hospital!

The 55-year-old actress opened up to TV Insider about her role as Nina on the hit soap opera series.

During the conversation, she spoke about her 2024 Daytime Emmy Nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress, being paired with Drew, splitting from Maura West‘s Ava, and much more.

Click through to find out what Cynthia Watros had to say…