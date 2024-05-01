Top Stories
May 01, 2024 at 1:46 pm
By JJ Staff

Gisele Bundchen Spends Time in Miami Amid Reports She's Attending Met Gala 2024

Gisele Bundchen Spends Time in Miami Amid Reports She's Attending Met Gala 2024

Gisele Bundchen takes her dog for a walk around her neighborhood on Tuesday (April 30) in Miami, Fla.

The 43-year-old supermodel was listening to something in her ear pods as she enjoyed a solo stroll around the block.

If you didn’t see, Gisele is one of the many names rumored to be attending the 2024 Met Gala next week in New York City!

Gisele is a regular at the Met Gala, having attended for the first time all the way back in 2003.

If you didn’t see, find out who is rumored to attend, and find out the four celebrities confirmed to be skipping this year. We also know if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be attending!

Just Jared on Facebook
gisele bundchen walks dog 01
gisele bundchen walks dog 02
gisele bundchen walks dog 03
gisele bundchen walks dog 04
gisele bundchen walks dog 05
gisele bundchen walks dog 06
gisele bundchen walks dog 07
gisele bundchen walks dog 08
gisele bundchen walks dog 09
gisele bundchen walks dog 10
gisele bundchen walks dog 11
gisele bundchen walks dog 12
gisele bundchen walks dog 13
gisele bundchen walks dog 14
gisele bundchen walks dog 15
gisele bundchen walks dog 16
gisele bundchen walks dog 17
gisele bundchen walks dog 18
gisele bundchen walks dog 19
gisele bundchen walks dog 20
gisele bundchen walks dog 21
gisele bundchen walks dog 22
gisele bundchen walks dog 23
gisele bundchen walks dog 24
gisele bundchen walks dog 25
gisele bundchen walks dog 26
gisele bundchen walks dog 27
gisele bundchen walks dog 28
gisele bundchen walks dog 29

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Gisele Bundchen