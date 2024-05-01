'Hacks' Season 3 Returning Cast Revealed, Plus 2 Stars Promoted to Series Regular & 9 Guest Stars Announced

We’re one day away from the Hacks season three premiere and we have all the details you need to know about the cast!

As you can expect, Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder are both returning to the series and we’ve learned that 8 more actors are definitely going to be back as well.

Two fan-fave stars have just been promoted to series regulars after being billed as recurring stars for the first two seasons. There are several guest stars joining as well!

In season three, “a year after parting, Deborah Vance (Smart) is riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava (Einbinder) pursues new opportunities back in Los Angeles.”

Hacks season three debuts on Max on May 2.

Browse through the slideshow for details on the season three cast and to see who is returning…