James Gunn Debunks Conspiracy Theory About Henry Cavill's Superman

James Gunn is shutting down conspiracies and rumors about his new Superman movie.

The co-head of the new DC Universe is currently directing a new story of the caped hero, and it will star a new actor in the role after Henry Cavill previously portrayed him.

There was a conspiracy going around that says he already knew that Henry‘s Superman would be re-cast when promoting his last DC movie, The Suicide Squad, and fans accused him of lying.

On Threads, James responded to someone addressing the lying and his motives in rebooting the DC Universe years ago.

“I don’t quite understand how that fits. Aside from the fact I had no interest in running DC until Peter [Safran] decided to do it with me so he could do the exec stuff & I could focus on creative, when I was hired to write Superman it was always intended as & pitched as a new Superman story, so why would I lie about not planning that at the Squad premiere which would have amounted to the same thing at the end of the day? How does this particular conspiracy theory make sense?” James wrote.

Henry‘s Superman, of course, made a cameo in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, sparking speculation he would continue with the superhero. But, that ended up being his last appearance.