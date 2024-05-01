Jennifer Aniston Won't Ever Download TikTok, Explains Reason Why

Jennifer Aniston refuses to download TikTok, and she’s explaining the reason why.

The 55-year-old Friends actress has not been quick to join any social media platform. She finally downloaded Instagram in 2019, and only joined for 1 very specific reason.

Now, she’s explaining why she won’t be downloading TikTok on her phone.

Keep reading to find out more…

She told ET, “I don’t have TikTok, nor will I ever. I just won’t. I’m not gonna subscribe to one more thing that is gonna ruin my life or somebody else’s life.”

She continued, “It could suck you in and you’ve wasted hours of your life. I can’t believe sometimes when I found myself in an absolute wormhole of dog, puppy videos and rescue animals, and babies, and cats. That’s the stuff I enjoy. But then there’s some stuff online I just don’t wanna see.”

Jennifer then added, “I don’t think we are were designed to take in the amount of information at the speed and the rate that we do these days. I just don’t think it’s good for us. I don’t think it’s healthy.”

She then added that what she does post on Instagram will always be her authentic self.

“I just think it’s best to just be who you are,” she continued. “We’ve got good days. We’ve got bad days. We have good hair days. We’ve got sh-tty hair days. We’ve got good skin days, bad skin days. It’s a mixed bag. It’s also just so unrealistic to try to sell something that doesn’t feel authentic.”